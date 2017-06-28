New JCFD chief named, will start in September

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department’s new fire chief is Jim Stables of Palm Bay, Florida, according to the City of Johnson City. Stables, the current chief of Palm Bay since 2011, will start in Johnson City on September 5.

“Following an exhaustive search and thorough evaluation of a pool of nearly 100 candidates, we are excited to welcome Chief Stables to our organization,” Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson said. “He not only has the qualifications and experience this role requires but also possesses the crucial leadership qualities we were looking for.”

Chief Stables succeeds embattled former Chief Mark Scott, who retired on June 2.

According to the City of Johnson City, Chief Stables has worked for Palm Bay for 22 years and also serves as Palm Bay’s emergency manager. The new chief says he was also a finalist for the JCFD chief position in 2010.

“My family and I fell in love with Johnson City,” Stables said. “Fast forward to today, and we still love the community like we did then. The only difference is I now have six years of experience as a fire chief to bring with me.”

