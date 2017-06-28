Kingsport City Schools chief accepts job as Tennessee Deputy Education Commissioner

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lyle Ailshie has accepted a job within the state of Tennessee. As as result, the longtime educator is resigning from his position as superintendent on August 11.

Dr. Ailshie has accepted the position of Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education where he will oversee the college, career, and technical education division and the teacher and leader’s division.

He’s led the school system for the past five years.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled to have worked with such fantastic educators, community members, and board of education in our pursuit of educational excellence. The opportunity to be able to have a positive impact on schools all across the state is an exciting one, and I know our successes in KCS will help create a pathway for others to follow.,” said Dr. Ailshie.

Before coming to Kingsport, Dr. Ailshie was superintendent of Greeneville City Schools and prior to that, he held the role of the assistant superintendent of instruction in Greeneville.

Dr. Ailshie received his Doctorate of Education (1996) and Master of Arts in Teaching (1984) from East Tennessee State University. He completed a Bachelor of Science/Sociology from Francis Marion College in Florence, South Carolina in 1981.

“I’m excited that Dr. Ailshie is joining us as a new deputy commissioner, overseeing the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) division and the Teachers and Leaders division,” said Commissioner McQueen. “These two divisions will continue to function as part of the larger academic leadership team, but they will have new deputy leadership to support significant work in each area and look for opportunities for alignment.”

