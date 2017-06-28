JCPD officers searching for missing Johnson City woman

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman.

According to a JCPD news release, officers began investigation into missing Sebia Archer — also known by family and friends as Sheba — on June 6.

Archer was last seen in the Cherokee Road area of Johnson City the evening of May 18.

Police said Archers is around 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs approximately 148 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may know where Archer is is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158, send a confidential tip by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411(TIP411), or send a top to http://www.citizenobserver.com.

Messages can also be sent to JCPD’s webiste at http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.