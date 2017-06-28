Inmate dead, deputy hurt after shooting at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County inmate is dead and a deputy is hurt after a shooting at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities told News 2 the inmate was being transported to the Thompson Lane campus for a medical appointment when he somehow attacked the Robertson County deputy. The deputy fired, striking the inmate.

The deputy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. An update on the officer’s condition was not released.

A video sent to News 2 from a viewer showed dozens of police cars escorting the ambulance to the hospital.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released.