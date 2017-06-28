Inmate dead, deputy hurt after shooting at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus

WKRN web staff Published:
Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Robertson County inmate is dead and a deputy is hurt after a shooting at Vanderbilt’s 100 Oaks campus Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities told News 2 the inmate was being transported to the Thompson Lane campus for a medical appointment when he somehow attacked the Robertson County deputy. The deputy fired, striking the inmate.

Photo: WKRN

The deputy was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. An update on the officer’s condition was not released.

A video sent to News 2 from a viewer showed dozens of police cars escorting the ambulance to the hospital.

The inmate’s identity has not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s