TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – If you’re a fan of tea, then you might want to swing by McAlister’s Deli tomorrow.

The restaurant chain is inviting everyone to come by one of its locations to celebrate its 9th annual Free Tea Day.

Guests will receive a free 32-ounce glass of McAlister’s Famous Tea.

McAlister’s has locations in Johnson City and in Kingsport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.