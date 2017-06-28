Fireworks sold at Kroger, Target, and Wal-Mart recalled for injury hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on some fireworks because of the threat of injury.

According to the CPSC, TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks can explode unexpectedly after being lit, posing the risk of burn and injury hazards.

They were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long.

The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

The CPSC says users should immediately stop using the fireworks and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Consumers should contact American Promotional Events either by phone at 800-243-1189, by email at info@tntfireworks.com, or go to their website http://www.tntfireworks.com to request a refund.

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/fireworks-recalled-by-american-promotional-events

