ETSU Alum & Tampa Bay Def. Coord. Mike Smith Talks About New Stadium

BRISTOL, VA — The ETSU Buccaneers will once again hold free stadium tours on Thursday, as they get closer to their season opener on September 2nd when they host Limestone.

One person anxious to see the new stadium again is alumnus Mike Smith the current defensive coordinator of the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith, who was in town on Monday for the Niswonger golf classic at the Olde Farm in Bristol has been impressed with the progress of the stadium and football program after 2 years.

“That’s a beautiful facility and I had an opportunity of touring it in March and I’m looking forward to seeing it later this week, I think it’s going to be great for the campus coach Torbush has done a great job with the football team and I can’t thank Dr. Nolan and his administration for bringing football back I think it’s a big part of any university setting. To win the games they won last year against ranked opponents it’s going to bowed well for the future and I know they had a great recruiting class and I things are looking up for not only the football department but the whole athletic department there.”