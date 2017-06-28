Crazy 8s race returns to Kingsport on July 15

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Crazy 8s race in Kingsport is just around the corner and organizers say three of last year’s top four finishers will be back this year.

That includes Ethiopian runner Yitayal Atanfu, who won last year’s race with a time of 22:30.

While some runners will be racing for the world record, others will just be happy to get a Crazy 8s medal at the end of the run to prove that they ran the full 8k.

Co-event Director Natalie Whitlock said anyone should be able to find a good cause to run for.

“Runners and walkers and little kids that are signing up have the option to select one of seven different charities,” Whitlock said. “We call it ‘Race to Raise’ and there’s something for everyone.”

Participants can choose from charities including Ainsley’s Angels, American Cancer Society, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport, Healthy Kingsport, Kingsport Child Development Center, Mingo County Diabetes Coalition, and SBK Animal Shelter.

Whitlock says all of these charities will go home with money raised at the event.

“The seven different charities will share part of the purse,” Whitlock said. “The charity with the most participants gets the biggest.”

The annual race is on the night of July 15 this year. The time for the 8k has been moved up this year to 8:58 p.m. and a shorter 3k option begins at 7:58 p.m.

Participants will race for a $5,000 prize and a chance at an even bigger $10,008 bonus if they can break the current 8k world record.

Avid runners are also invited to participate in both the 3k and 8k races to receive a unique ‘Totally Crazy’ medal.

For more information, or to register for the Crazy 8s, visit www.crazy8s.org.

