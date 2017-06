JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The 47th annual Jonesborough Days Festival is set to kick off on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The festival will be full of family friendly activities, including music, a parade and storytelling throughout the weekend.

Food vendors will also be at the festival.

Jonesborough Days will wrap up Sunday night with a fireworks display, set to take place at 10 p.m.

