Wish granted for Tennessee boy with cancer that wanted to go fishing family

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – An 11-year-old thought he was taking a fishing trip, but little did he know he was getting his wish granted from the Make A Wish Foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children as they battle life-threatening medical conditions. Ben was diagnosed with cancer in September.

“I was just crushed,” remembers Ben’s Mom, Denna Boone. “It was every parent’s worst nightmare.”

For his wish, Ben didn’t want a trip to Disneyland or to be a superhero for a day. Instead, he said he wanted something his whole family could enjoy together. He said his family has been enjoying fishing together since he was little.

“That’s my little Ben,” said Boone. “He’s just so loving and caring and he has such empathy for everybody else.”

As he walked through the doors of Leisure Kraft Pontoon in Crossville, Ben was left speechless. A bright green pontoon boat just for him was waiting for him.

The family says they are thankful to Make-A-Wish Foundation and Leisure Kraft Pontoons for making his dream come true.

“This has kind of been the light at teh end of the tunnel,” said Boone. “The smile they put on his face, I will never forget it.”

The family said they have more to be greatful for. His family says he is cancer-free.