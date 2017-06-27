William Rogers appointed as new Circuit Court judge for Second Judicial District

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A new Circuit Court judge has been named for the Second Judicial District that serves Sullivan County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Haslam appointed William K. Rogers of Kingsport as the new Circuit Court judge.

Rogers will be replacing Judge R. Jerry Beck, who is set to retire on Friday.

“Bill Rogers has had a distinguished career in Sullivan County and will serve the citizens of the Second Judicial District well on the circuit court bench,” Haslam said. “We are fortunate to have someone with his background and experience to serve in this capacity.”

Rogers has worked part-time as a municipal judge for the City of Kingsport since 2011, as well as maintained his private law practice since 1986, focusing on trial work, family law and estates.

According to a news release, Rogers is also a Rule 31 mediator in Kingsport since 2001 and has been a member of the Board of Governors of the Tennessee Municipal Judges Conference since 2014.

“I am honored that Governor Haslam has chosen me to serve as Circuit Court judge for the citizens of Sullivan County,” Rogers said. “I take it seriously and humbly, and I am grateful for the support I have had from the legal community and so many others.”

Rogers earned a bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University in 1980, a master’s degree in business administration in 1982 and then went on to get his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1986.