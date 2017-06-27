Tennessee correctional officer accused of having sex with inmate

By Josh Breslow Published:
Andrea Caery (Courtesy: Trousdale Sheriff's Office)

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A correctional officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

According to an arrest warrant, Andrea Caery admitted that she had sex with the inmate on June 23 and June 25.

The warrant alleges Caery was observed on prison camera footage walking to where the inmate was housed and entering a cell.

When she left after approximately 20 minutes, she was seen “adjusting her clothes and bra.”

Caery was arrested Sunday and her bond is set at $1,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 14 at 9 a.m.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has not commented.

