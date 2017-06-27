TBI searching for missing Church Hill teen

Church Hill, TN (WJHL) — Tri-Cities police are searching for a missing teen who they believe could be in danger.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Mercedes McCracken, 15, is mising from Church Hill, Tennessee.

The TBI says she is 5.4″, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and gauges in her ears.

Church Hill Police Department Detective Ethan Mays said he doesn’t think McCracken has been abducted, but there’s fear she could be a danger to herself.

Investigators think she could be headed to Johnson City or Elizabethton.

If you see her, call the Church Hill Police Department at 423-357-7181 or 1-800-TBI-Find.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.