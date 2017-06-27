SCSO kicks of Camp Take-A-Stand

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is holding their annual Camp Take a Stand kicked off today in Blountville.

The summer camp targets the issue of bullying and what you can do as a victim or a witness.

The camp is open to students within the Sullivan County School System who will be entering 3rd, 4th, or 5th grades next school year.

Chief Deputy Lisa Christian said the goal of the camp is to have is to have a positive impact on students and teach them how to handle a situation where they are being bullied or one in which they observe someone else being targeted by a bully.

“Sometimes kids don’t even realize what they are doing is bullying or that behavior that others are doing is bullying. We teach them how to deal with a bully and that they have self-worth,” Christian sad.

There are a limited number of openings available. Those interested in registering your child for the camp can contact Lt. Melissa Copas at 423-279-7500 Ext. 374 or Rhonda Bledsoe at 423-279-7500 Ext. 233.

