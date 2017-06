CAPE POINT, NC (CNN) – A new island has formed off North Carolina. It’s a mile long… about 300-yards wide and appeared off the tip of Cape Point near the Cape Hatteras lighthouse.

Officials say the current around it is as strong as a rip current — so visitors should not try to walk or swim to it.

Plus, locals say sharks and large stingrays have been spotted there.

But, the new island is a great place for seashells. Some are even calling it “Shelly Island.”