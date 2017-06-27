Johnson County’s Dr. Mischelle Simcox named regional superintendent of the year

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents announced this year’s eight regional superintendent winners.

Dr. Mischelle Simcox, superintendent of Johnson County Schools, took home this year’s honor for our area.

Simcox, along with seven other superintendents from across the state who were named regional superintendents of the year, will become the nominees for the 2018 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year Award.

The other seven Tennessee Superintendent nominees and regional superintendent winners are:

Eddie Pruett – Gibson County Special Schools

Troy Kilzer – Chester County Schools

Dr. Danny Weeks – Dickson County Schools

Dr. LaDonna McFall – Coffee County Schools

Jennifer Terry – Bledsoe County Schools

Dr. Melanie Miller – Athens City Schools

Dr. Mike Winstead – Maryville City Schools

The criteria for being selected for Superintendent of the Year according to TOSS’s website:

Leadership for Learning

Communication

Professionalism

Community Involvement

