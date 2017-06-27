JCPD: Bristol man to face assault charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Bristol, Tenn. man on assault charges following an investigation into a domestic disturbance on Bristol Highway on Monday.

According to a JCPD news release, an investigating revealed that Theron Mullins, 51, was traveling in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend and the two were arguing.

Mullins they reportedly became violent and tried to force the woman out of the vehicle, while also trying to choke her at one point.

The woman was able to get away from Mullins and she got help from someone passing by.

Before police arrived, Mullins left the scene. He was later arrested by Bristol Police on the outstanding warrant.

He was turned over to JCPD and charged with aggravated domestic assault, and then was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

Mullins was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Sessions Court.

