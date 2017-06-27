Irvan Joins Martin-McClure Racing for NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

In its two years of operation, Martin-McClure Racing has competed exclusively in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. During this time, MMR has achieved three wins in the 2016 race season and is currently seated 3rd in the series standings. The team has achieved all of this out of the former Morgan-McClure Motorsports complex in Abingdon, VA. It is in this building that a new generation of drivers, crewmembers, and owners build upon the rich history of the iconic yellow No.4 car from the 1980s and 1990s.

It is the Martin-McClure Racing organization’s privilege to pay tribute to this recognizable paint scheme while participating in the inaugural NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Throwback weekend at Thompson Speedway on July 8, 2017. MMR will debut its own No.4 Overstock Mercantile / Boyer Drilling / Lighting Auto Sales / CitruSafe scheme complete in the livery of the easily recognizable No.4 entry of years past.

In the upcoming race at Thompson Speedway, MMR will welcome a new driver, Jared Irvan, as he continues his father’s legacy in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, formally the NASCAR Busch North Series, in the colors first made famous by his father.

The vibrant paint scheme was a staple in the Monster Energy Cup Series for nearly a decade, but also made an appearance in the NASCAR Busch North Series in 1993 , when Ernie Irvan claimed the pole position at Watkins Glen International Raceway.

Eric McClure:

“This is a really special opportunity for me personally, and for our entire organization. Looking at the colors of the car brings back a rush of memories, and the success of this car two decades ago provided many opportunities, and still brings a tremendous amount of pride.

I’m excited to welcome Jared to our team. He’s young and fast. And we’ve laid a solid foundation for our team, with a standard of excellence. I’m hopeful that we can go to Thompson and perform in such a way that will make my dad, Larry, Teddy, Ed, Tim and Ernie Irvan proud.”

Hal Martin:

“I am honored to be able to participate in the NASCAR Throwback weekend at Thompson Speedway. As a lifelong fan of the sport, I grew up watching the No.4 Kodak car on track. Now, as an owner, I get to revive and rewrite its legacy for the new generation of NASCAR fans. I look forward to welcoming Jared Irvan to our organization and a strong performance at Thompson Speedway.”

Jared Irvan:

“I am very exited for the opportunity to be driving for Martin-McClure Racing at Thompson Speedway. It is a very good opportunity and I can’t thank the team enough. This should be a very cool race with all the throwback schemes. I hope we will be able to have a good showing in my second ever NASCAR K&N Pro Series race.”

Jared Irvan: Thompson Speedway Schedule

Saturday, June 8, 2017

2:45pm – 3:25pm/EST | Thompson Speedway | NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Practice

4:15 – 4:55pm/EST | Thompson Speedway | NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Final Practice

7:15pm – 7:45pm/EST | Thompson Speedway | NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Autograph Session

8:15pm/EST | Thompson Speedway | Busch North Throwback “100” Featuring the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East – Green Flag