Iconic No. 4 will have an Irvan back behind the wheel on the K&N Series

ABINGDON — Stephen King once said “what’s old is new again,” and that appears to be the case at Martin-McClure Motorsports.

This morning the Abingdon racing team announced they will pay tribute to the iconic yellow no.4 car from the 1980’s and 1990’s by participating in the inaugural NASCAR K&N pro series throwback weekend at Thompson Speedway on July 8th. And behind the wheel will be Jared Irvan who continues his father’s legacy in the NASCAR K&N pro series east.

” Well, it means a lot. My dad raced it and he made it famous, so hopefully I can continue that legacy.”

“It’s really neat how Eric contacted us about this and NASCAR to be involved and try to have a throwback weekend, so it’s exciting.”

“The Mcclure brothers, and everything they’ve accomplished, you don’t need to go far to see reminders of that hanging from the wall and the trophy case. To bring Earnie Irvan back and to see that reunion 25 years later is something that is very special you just can’t put into words. We’re just glad to be a small part of it.”

MMR has achieved three wins in the 2016 race season and is currently seated 3rd in the series standings.