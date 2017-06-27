Greeneville Astros pick up a victory over the Bristol Pirates (6/27)

By Published:

BRISTOL — Off to the Appy league in Bristol where the Pirates were hosting Greeneville and the  Astros up 3-1 in the 4th looking for more, Oscar Campos with the grounder to short the first baseman cant handle it a run will score from third to make it 4-1

Astros Juan Robles was rolling through batters as he strikes out the side in the 5th to end the inning, Robles finished with 9 k’s. Astros looking to add more with a runner on third, when Joan Mauricio grounds to first, where the second baseman goes home on the throw and the play at the play the runner is out. Astros won Tuesday night 8-5

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s