Greene Co. deputies search for inmate who walked away from work crew

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work crew Tuesday afternoon.

According to GCSO officials, Rex Allen Gray, 44, walked away from the work crew around 2:30-3 p.m. and then reportedly took a bicycle from the workhouse.

Anyone who sees Gray is asked not to approach him or try to apprehend him, but to call the sheriff’s office at 423-798-1800 or call local law enforcement.

Gray was booked into the jail on Jan. 5 on charges of drug court violation, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-5th offense and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.