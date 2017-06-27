Certified Clinical Medical Assistant program launches at Northeast State

(WJHL) – Northeast State Community College is launching a new program in the growing position of Certified Clinical Medical Assistants.

Northeast’s workforce solutions will begin the 12-week program on Aug. 31.

Medical assistants perform administrative and clinical tasks in medical offices, such as helping with patients’ records, vital signs and exams among others.

Classes will be held Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. at the Regional Center for Health Professions in downtown Kingsport.

The cost of the course is $1,055 and there are some pre-requisites.

To schedule an appointment of for more information, call 423-354-5353.

