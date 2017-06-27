Bristol, Virginia City Council passes the budget for next fiscal year

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)

The Bristol Virginia City Council passed a motion to adopt the budget ordinance for the fiscal year 2017-18.

The motion passed on its second reading by a vote of 4-1 with Mayor Bill Hartley being the only no vote.

Mayor Hartley said he is concerned about revenues going forward with money being taken away from entities that support tourism in the city.

Council members passed the budget without cutting the budget of the fire department, a hot button issue throughout budget talks.

The meeting was open for public comment but no one signed up to speak.

