Appalachia, Va. man sentenced to over four years in prison for manufacturing meth

(WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia man will spend more than four years in prison for manufacturing methamphetamine.

A jury found Dwayne Holbrook, 47, of Appalachia, Va., guilty and sentenced him to 15 years, with 10 years and six months suspended.

Investigators tracked down Holbrook in 2016 after discovering he had been purchasing large amounts of pseudophedrine.

Holbrook will serve four and a half years in the state penitentiary and then will be on probation for four years.

