Allied Dispatch Solutions brings 70 new jobs to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Allied Dispatch Solutions is bringing 70 new full time jobs to Johnson City through a new deal with Pep Boys.
Allied was selected to take calls for Pep Boys’ roadside assistance services.
Employees in Johnson City will be taking calls from across the country and directing roadside assistance from any of Pep Boys’ 940 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico.
Pep Boys is a leading automotive aftermarket chain that has been in business since 1921.
Allied Dispatch Solutions is located at 500 Borla Drive in South Johnson City. To apply for a position visit http://www.allieddispatch.com.
