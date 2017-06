HUNTSVILLE, AL (WJHL) – According to media reports, Redstone Arsenal Installation in Huntsville, AL is on lockdown due to a possible active shooter situation.

A tweet from the Redstone Arsenal Twitter account said,”Possible active shooter on Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run..hide…fight.”

The activity is reported to be at the RSA Sparkman Center, according to media reports.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

ACTIVE SHOOTER on Redstone Arsenal near the Sparkman Center. Please watch the news to stay updated. Tell friends… https://t.co/x7ykw8m1CX — City of Madison, AL (@MadisonAlabama) June 27, 2017