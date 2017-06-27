Trump takes another swipe at CNN following resignations

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump is using the resignations of three CNN journalists involved in a retracted Russia-related story to resume his attack on the network’s credibility.

The story was about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund. CNN accepted the resignations Monday.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, “Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!”

A message seeking comment was left at CNN.

The story was posted on the network’s website Thursday and was removed Friday night. CNN immediately apologized to Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump transition team member who was reported to be involved in the meeting.

3 CNN journalists resign over retracted story

CNN says it has accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.

The story was posted Thursday on CNN’s website. It was retracted the next night, and CNN apologized to Anthony Scaramucci, the Trump transition team member named in the story.

CNN said the story didn’t meet its editorial standards. A network executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss personnel issues, said Monday that story author Thomas Frank resigned. Also losing their jobs are Eric Lichtblau, an assistant managing editor at the organization’s Washington bureau, and Lex Harris, head of the investigations unit.