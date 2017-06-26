Washington Co. commissioners to discuss construction of Boones Creek K-8 school at tonight’s meeting

New school to be located on the corner of Boones Creek Road and Highlands Church Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County commissioners will meet tonight to talk about the construction of the new Boones Creek K-8 school.

The cost of the project is $28 million.

Last week, the Washington County Board of Education approved last week a guaranteed maximum price of $25.3 million for the school, with the county covering the remaining $2.7 million for grading the property at the corner of Boones Creek Rad and Highlands Church Road.

The Commission must approve the plan.

We’ll provide updates to this story on-air and online as they become available.

