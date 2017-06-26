TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of West Mountainview Road in Johnson City closed for two weeks

(WJHL) – The public works department for the city of Johnson City wants to alert the drivers to road work that will impact traffic for approximately two weeks.
West Mountainview Road will be closed between North Roan Street and Browns Mill Road beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26.
That means homes and businesses will only be accessible via North Roan Street.
The closure is needed to help facilitate the construction or a roundabout at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and West Mountainview.
