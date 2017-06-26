Town of Marion celebrating Rock, White & Blues, cruise on July 4th

MARION, VA – As you start making plans for July 4th festivities, don’t forget about all the things there are to do in Marion, VA for Independence Day!

This year, the Town of Marion is painting the town for the 4th of July. The colors? Patriotic, of course! Marion is hosting the “Rock, White and Blues” Cruise In and Concert on Broad Street in downtown Marion, beginning at 6pm.

At 6pm, all car-enthusiasts are invited to join us downtown for a patriotic-themed Broad Street Cruise-in! We’ll be hosting a 50/50 raffle, giving out door prizes and the best themed car & owner will receive a trophy!

At 7pm, Jigsaw Jane, a regional favorite, will be performing LIVE on Broad Street. Everything from rock n’ roll classics to current country hits, they’re one of the best cover bands in Southwest Virginia! They may even play a few of their own tunes for you! Bring a lawn chair or blanket to set on, your favorite dancing shoes and enjoy listening to some FREE music on July 4th!

Broad Street will be closed 3pm – 11pm for the event.

Along with the downtown festivities, there are several businesses who are hosting sales and events throughout the July 4th weekend.

· FURNITURE SALE: McNeil Furniture – It’s time for their annual Tent Sale! July 1st – 15th, stop by their tent outside and you might just find something great for your home…at a discounted price!

· LIVE MUSIC: Wolfe’s BBQ will have LIVE music on July 1st at 5:30pm, then again on July 4th at 6pm featuring Valley Grass!

· GAMES AND SPECIALS: 27 Lions will be hosting an Ultimate Mega Trivia on July 4th – you could win $100 in gift certificates! Each round as a $25 winner, and the overall winner will receive a $25 gift certificate as well! In addition, they’ll have several food specials!

· SALON & SPA SPECIALS: EVo Salon and Spa is offering a First-time Visit Special! For $55, you’ll receive a single color OR one color foil highlights, cut and brow wax!

· FUDGE: Hester’s Country Store & Fudgery is downtown’s newest business, and they’ll be handing out samples of their fudge! They’ll also have a “buy one pound, get 1/2 pound free” fudge sale, as well as 16 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream for sale!

· ZIPLINE AND TUBING: If you have yet to try out Marion‘s newest outdoor adventure, now’s the time! July 1st – 8th, Hungry Mother Adventures is offering Season Passes for Ziplining for $177.60, so you can zip anytime you want! Tubers can also float down the river for only $17.76 per person. On July 4th, they’ll be hosting a special patriotic-themed zip lining experience, so make sure to sign up today to take part in the adventure. Oh, and don’t forget to pick out a costume – most festive zipper will receive a free HMA shirt!

· STAY AND PLAY PACKAGES: Staying in Marion for the holiday weekend? Consider staying at The Collins House Inn B&B and experience one of their stay and play packages! From experiencing Hungry Mother Adventures to taking part in the Farm-to-Table package, you’re bound to have an amazing stay at the Collins House Inn! Call (276)781-0250 to reserve a room!