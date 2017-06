KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville native Chris Blue will be performing at the Tennessee Theatre this fall.

The singer will have a concert on September 8. Tickets go on sale July 7.

Blue is the recent winner of the TV singing competition “The Voice.”

Before the competition, he was a worship leader at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.

Just @Chrisbluelive chillin' under some trees on a Sunday….. feelin' this easy like a Sunday morning vibe….🌞🌞🌞 pic.twitter.com/m4KDCLZmPl — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 26, 2017