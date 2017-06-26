Tennessee State Capitol evacuated due to fire in underground tunnel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated late Monday afternoon when a fire broke out as constructions crews worked on an underground tunnel.

Fire officials said some insulation caught fire but it was extinguished by maintenance crews by 4:40 p.m. The building was evacuated due to concerns over the smoke.

Authorities went to Fifth Avenue by Municipal Auditorium to help let some of the smoke out. It’s not yet known when anyone will be able to re-enter the capitol.

Construction crews have been working on creating a tunnel from Capitol Hill to the nearby John Sevier State Office Building.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire at this time. No injuries were reported. Further details weren’t immediately released.

