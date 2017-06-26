Smyth Co. chase suspect facing attempted capital murder, reckless driving charges

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A man from Springfield, VA is facing multiple charges including attempted capital murder after a high-speed chase through Smyth County.

Deputies say on Sunday night around 9:57 p.m. a Toyota sedan was detected by radar going 93 miles- per-hour.

According to a report, Smyth County deputies and state police made efforts to stop the vehicle but the driver kept going.

Deputies say the pursuit started at Exit 54 on Interstate 81 and ended on near Exit 35 South.

During the pursuit, state police deployed spike strips and the suspect vehicle allegedly struck two Smyth County cruisers before he crashed.

Then, the suspect identified as 24-year-old Syed Owais Zafar, allegedly tried to back over two deputies while pulling another deputy along the side of the car.

Eventually, officers said they were able to remove Zafar from the car. He was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted capital murder, reckless driving, eluding police, and an emergency lane violation.

Zafar is behind bars at the Abingdon Regional Jail where he is being held without bond, pending an arraignment hearing.

Two deputies were taken to the Smyth County Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They have been treated and released.