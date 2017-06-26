Settlement reached in 2015 lawsuit filed by Sullivan Co. sheriff against the county

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 learned a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed in 2015 by Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson against Sullivan County.

The lawsuit claimed underfunding for the sheriff’s office and for the county jail.

According to Washington County, Tenn. court documents, the settlement included a 5 percent pay increase to all sheriff’s office employees.

The pay increase will take effect on July 1, which is the beginning of the 2017-18 budget year.

The same budget year also includes a $150,000 bonus pool for employees.

The county will also foot the bill for Anderson’s legal fees for the lawsuit, which is an estimated $56,000.

The sheriff’s office will also get money for salaries, benefits, training and equipment for 18 additional employees — four patrol deputies, two criminal investigators, three process servers or bailiffs, eight detention officers and one cook.

Anderson agreed not to file a separate suit for funding for the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

Regarding the settlement, Anderson said he’s pleased with the outcome.

