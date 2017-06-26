Norton, Va. woman enters Alford plea to decades old child sex crimes

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia woman will be jailed for sex crimes against children that allegedly happened over two decades ago.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Rhonda Jean Cooke, 60, entered a guilty plea under the Alford rule to four counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a supervisory role.

The Alford rule means she does not admit guilt, but admits that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict her.

The crimes happened during the 1990s, but Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said in Virginia there is no statute of limitations for a felony offense.

Cooke is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 5. She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years on all four charges.

