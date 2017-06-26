Mountain Harvest Kitchen in Unicoi County offering open house events

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi has opened a newly renovated food incubator facility that’s been 10 years in the making.

“Mountain Harvest Kitchen” is holding open houses for the next three days.

The facility rents out equipment hourly to caterers, food packaging specialists, food trucks, and for personal use.

Director, Lee Manning, said the 4,000 square foot facility has a lot of equipment to use.

“Commercial grade ovens, vegetable processing, cutters, dicers, peelers, all sorts of vegetable processing gear. We have a juicer, we have a commercial dehydrator, commercial mixers and things like that that bakers would use,” Manning said.

UT Extension will hold host several workshops throughout the year.

You can tour the facility during its open houses. They are scheduled June 26 – 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their website www.unicoitn.net/mountain-harvest-kitchen.

