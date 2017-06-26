Mini Super Nintendo to launch in September

(CNN/WJHL) – Nintendo is bringing back the nineties with a reboot of its classic Super Nintendo console. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition has the same look and feel as the original, but only much smaller.

The mini console hits stores on September 29.

According to Nintendo, the system can easily be plugged into any high definition TV using the included HDMI cable. It’s targeted retail price will be $79.99.

Super NES was first launched in 1991. The console-remake features 21 built-in games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™