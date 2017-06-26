Jonesborough woman sentenced to 16 months in prison on healthcare fraud charge

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison on healthcare fraud charge.

According to a federal court news release, Amber Reilly, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges back in October after they said she used her position as a clinical pharmacy manager to falsify records for 51 Hepatitis C patients to get expensive drugs, which they were not eligible for.

Prosecutors said Reilly’s crimes caused TennCare to lose at least $4.4 million.

Upon Reilly’s release, she will be on supervised probation for three years.

