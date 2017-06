JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners approved the city’s budget for the 2017-18 year.

Mayor David Tomita said commissioners unanimously passed the $225 million budget, which includes $500,000 for a hillside stabilization project on the campus of Freedom Hall near Kermit Tipton Stadium.

The budget also includes a $120,000 salary for an additional assistant city manager.

Johnson City residents will not be paying more in taxes and/or fees.

