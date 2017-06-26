Hawkins Co. commissioners to meet tonight to discuss budget, proposed wheel tax

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Commissioners are set to meet tonight in hopes of passing a balanced budget before the July 1 deadline.

Commissioner Mike Herrell is proposing that commissioners take a pay cut from $100 to $35 per commission meeting. That is the minimum pay for a commission of Hawkins County’s size, according to the state of Tennessee.

Another proposal to help make up the deficit would be a $40 wheel tax.

A state comptroller told Hawkins County leaders it will step in and start making cuts if the commission does not pass a balanced budget by July 1.

The commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.

