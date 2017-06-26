Greene Co. deputies search for suspect after family’s horse shot, killed in front yard

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A local family is in search of answers after their horse was shot, and killed in their front yard.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that there is an active investigation as they search for a suspect.

The horse was the most recent addition for a Greene County family.

The owner Kayla Haga said they just welcomed the 9-year-old Tennessee walking horse named Shadow into their family back in May.

When we met with Hagqa, she was standing in the very spot where she said she discovered Shadow with a gunshot wound, lying on the ground with her legs bound together.

“This is where we found her at, its just unreal to think that someone could be so cruel,” Haga said.

It was a scene too graphic to show, and one Haga said was still difficult to think about.

“She looked like she was in pain laying there you knew she was dead, but you could still tell their was pain as she was laying there,” Haga said.

Haga said they could have never imagined they would have lost Shadow so soon.

“It’s ripped every one of my family members apart because we are all huge animal lovers, we take care of our own, and we try everything we can do, I mean up upset beyond belief, I don’t understand how someone could do this,” Haga said.

Chief Detective Jeff Morgan with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve also involved the Tennessee Department of Agriculture in this investigation.

“We do involve them probably more than the public realizes, they have their own investigative division, I think it is isolated, and hopefully we can get this case settled pretty quickly. The level of cruelty is to the point that any person who is a lover of animals, I don’t think it would do anything but make you angry,” Morgan said.

If you have any information that could help the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with their investigation you are asked to call them at 423-798-1800 or 423-972-7000.

