Good night’s sleep is key if struggling to lose weight

(CNN) – Are you trying to lose weight, but struggling to achieve your goals? Experts say getting enough sleep is the key to successful weight loss.

The first reason may seem obvious. If you’re asleep, then you’re not eating a cheeseburger or ice cream! But there’s more to it than that.

According to studies, a lack of sleep can increase the hormone that stimulates appetite. So that means people who haven’t gotten enough zzzz’s might feel more hunger than those who did.

The National Sleep Foundation says most adults should get at least seven hours of sleep a night – with some people needing as many as nine.

Here are some tips from experts to help get a good night’s rest.

Get some exercise, but do it several hours before you go to bed so you have time to wind down.

Avoid late-night cocktails- alcohol can interfere with sleep patterns.

And don’t look at your electronic devices.

The blue light they emit can affect your body clock.