Former Sull. East player Hunter Stratton makes pro debut with Bristol Pirates

By Published:

SULLIVAN CO. —   When the Bristol Pirates took the field Monday night against the Greeneville Astros there there was a familiar face on the mound.

Former Sullivan East Patriot Hunter Stratton who was taken in the 16th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates made his minor league debut.

Stratton, who spent 2 years at Walters State went 8-3 with a 3.93 era this season, he struck out 79 batters in 66 1/3 innings and compiled a 15-5 record. He says “playing for the Pirates was a dream come true for him and his family.”

