Fifty Buccaneer student-athletes earn SoCon All-Academic honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (June 26, 2017) – ETSU had 50 student-athletes earn academic honors for the spring semester as the Southern Conference announced its all-academic awards on Monday.

Overall, ETSU had the third-most student-athletes in the conference earn the honor, while 29 Buccaneers generated a grade-point-average of 3.50 with junior track and field standout Macy Carrier (Bluff City, Tenn.) posting a perfect 4.0 GPA. Carrier was one of 16 student-athletes in the league to post a 4.0 GPA.

Women’s track and field had 10 athletes listed, followed by baseball and men’s track and field with nine, softball had six, and women’s basketball and men’s tennis each had two represented. Women’s golf had four of its six student-athletes earn the honor, while men’s golf and women’s tennis had four of their seven athletes make the list – including individual medalist Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) posting a 3.95 GPA in business.

Junior Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) was the only two-sport athlete (women’s basketball and softball) to earn the award as she registered a 3.95 GPA in sport management. Schurr helped guide the Buccaneer softball team its first-ever conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Sophomore Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia) – who earned SoCon Player of the Year in women’s golf and participated in the NCAA Tournament – generated a 3.96 GPA in accounting, while senior men’s tennis standout David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain) finished with a 3.52 mark in management. Biosca was named the SoCon Most Outstanding Player after securing the Bucs’ 11th consecutive tournament championship.

Baseball had five of its nine players post a GPA over 3.50 with Connor Bartow (Jonesborough, Tenn.) leading the group with a 3.94 GPA in health sciences.

Overall, 404 student-athletes accounted for 479 spots on the Spring 2017 Academic All-Southern Conference Team.

Each of the SoCon’s 10 full-time institutions had at least 30 honorees, representing the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, rifle, wrestling, men’s and women’s golf, men’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball and softball. Associate members for men’s lacrosse, rifle and wrestling were also eligible for the award, accounting for 49 of the selections.

To be eligible for the academic all-conference team, student-athletes must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the spring semester and were required to compete in at least one-half of their teams’ competitions. In addition, the student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.