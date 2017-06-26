ETSU assistant football coach to face charges of assault, disorderly conduct out of Hamilton County, TN

(WJHL) – An assistant football coach at East Tennessee State University was charged with assault and other offenses after a hotel clerk in Chattanooga was threatened with death this past weekend, according to a police report.

Chattanooga police were called to a hotel late Friday night and were told by witnesses that Jeffery Brumett, 35, had threatened to kill the clerk if his room keycard did not work, according to the police report.

Brumett was charged him with assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

He was released from Hamilton County Jail on $4,000 bond. His court date was scheduled for July 13.

ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said Brumett was placed on suspension pending an investigation.

Brumett is a defensive line coach for the ETSU Buccaneers football team. He played for the Bucs from 2001-2003, according to the ETSU athletics website. It was announced that Brumett was joining the staff in February 2015.

