East Tennessee U.S. marshal retiring after 28 years with agency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee has retired after nearly 28 years with the Marshals Service.

The agency said in a news release that James T. Fowler joined the service in 1989, initially as a deputy in the Eastern District, then relocated to Nashville in the Middle District. He returned to Knoxville in 2000 and was promoted in 2003 to judicial security inspector for the Eastern District. He was appointed marshal in 2010.

The Eastern District covers 41 counties from Bristol to Chattanooga with offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Greeneville and Winchester.

Fowler’s father, Joe Fowler, was U.S. marshal for the Eastern District in the 1990s.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Frank Castiglia will be acting marshal for the district until President Donald Trump’s nominee is confirmed.

