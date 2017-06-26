Athletes from different sports turn out for the Niswonger Golf Classic

BRISTOL, VA — Some of the biggest names in sports teed it up for a great cause Monday in the annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Golf Classic at the Olde Farm in Bristol, VA. News channel 11 sports Kane O’Neill was there and has a report on how they plan on making this event even bigger.

Before the cannon fired to kick off the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic golf tournament, there was big news unveiled about the classic next season.

Niswonger children’s hospital partnering with the world long drive association for a televised competition next summer to be shown on the Golf Channel.the news came as a shock to local long drive star Chloe Garner, who never expected to get to compete so close to home.

“Not at all. I mean, it makes sense though. it really is a great spot, there’s a lot of good venues where it could be at. it’s a cherry on top for me to have it out in front of a home crowd.”

This year’s celebrity field was highlighted by Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones. Jones taking part Monday thanks to years of pushing from former ETSU linebacker and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Mike Smith.

“Coach Smith with the Falcons, and now with the Tampa Bay Bucs, has been harping on me for years to try and make it up here. this is a first class facility and a first-class tournament run really well. Anytime we get a chance to scratch each other’s back and help with other people’s charities, we do it, especially when it comes to the kids.”

Another exciting year on the greens with even bigger things on the horizon next year. Reporting at the Olde Farm in Bristol, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports