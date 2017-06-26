Annual celebration Jonesborough Days begins this Friday

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Historic Jonesborough, Tennessee’s Oldest Town, will celebrate the 47th annual Jonesborough Days Festival on June 30 through July 2 with family activities, regional music, parade, fireworks, storytelling and more!

The 2017 Jonesborough Days Festival will begin Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. and continue through Sunday, July 2 at 10 p.m. as it goes out with a bang during the annual fireworks display. The parade will take place on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. throughout downtown.

Festival hours include Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 from Noon to 10 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

The festival has been voted as one of the top events in the southeast and is known for its community patriotism and nostalgic atmosphere.

Various entertainment and activities will take place throughout the historic district on all three days. Doc’s Front Porch will feature a variety of storytellers and musicians on the plaza at the International Storytelling Center during the day.

The Main Stage will also feature entertainment each evening including The Beach Nite Band, The WannaBeatles, Southern Accents- Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and more. Shop over 70 vendors, showcasing local handmade crafters with a variety of wares. And of course, there will be a variety of great festival foods with everything from BBQ to funnel cakes being offered.

Last year we debuted the First Tennessee Discovery Park located behind the Storytelling Center and we are excited to bring it back with even more activities. There you will find lots of hands-on ways to experience activities only found in Jonesborough including McKinney Center Art and Performance classes, Oak Hill School sessions, Heritage Games from the Heritage Alliance and more. Visit Discovery Park each day and see what all Jonesborough has to discover!

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will also present South Pacific with performances scheduled all weekend long. Visit their website, jonesboroughtheatre.com for show times and tickets. Parking and shuttles are available at the Jonesborough Middle School for $5 per car.

For a complete event schedule or for more information on the 47th Annual Jonesborough Days Festival, call 423.753.1010 or visit Jonesborough Days on Facebook.