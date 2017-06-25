TN gubernatorial candidate attends Washington County, TN Republican Party picnic

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A candidate hoping to become Tennessee’s next governor made a stop in the Tri-Cities Sunday afternoon.

Senator Mae Beavers attended a GOP picnic at Maple Lane Farm in Johnson City hosted by the Washington County, Tennessee Republican Party.

Beavers is the most recent republican candidate to throw her name in the race.

At Sunday’s picnic, Beavers told us one of her top priorities is to make sure our money is spent efficiently, and she said here in the Tri-Cities, she plans to concentrate on rural economic development.

“I think that too many times our rural areas are overlooked. We look at Nashville and Knoxville and Memphis, and we fail to give consideration to our rural communities. I’ve represented a lot of those areas in my district and so we will pay special attention to those,” Beavers said.

Speaker of the House Beth Harwell also attended the picnic. We asked her if she was going to run for governor.

“I’m going to make that final decision in July, but I’m leaning that way,” Harwell said.

Businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee are both seeking the republican nomination for Tennessee governor. Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean is the only announced democratic candidate for governor.

