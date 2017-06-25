New York State Police: Kingsport fugitives last spotted at Pennsylvania Wal-Mart

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – New York State Police tell News Channel 11 that the last verified sighting of Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell was at a Wal-Mart in Matamoras, Pennsylvania on June 24th, 2017 at 7:30am.

Officials with the TBI also say this is the latest verified sighting that they have been notified about.

Heitmann and Stilwell are wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in connection with a robbery and shooting incident that occurred on June 20th in Kingsport. Both are charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

New York State police said on Sunday that all police agencies in the immediate area have been aware of the

sighting and the investigation is continuing.

The TBI says the couple remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.