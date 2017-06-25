New York State Police: Kingsport fugitives last spotted at Pennsylvania Wal-Mart

By Published: Updated:
The TBI says Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell have been added to the state's Top Ten Most Wanted List.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) –  New York State Police tell News Channel 11 that the last verified sighting of Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell was at a Wal-Mart in Matamoras, Pennsylvania on June 24th, 2017 at 7:30am.

Officials with the TBI also say this is the latest verified sighting that they have been notified about.

Heitmann and Stilwell are wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in connection with a robbery and shooting incident that occurred on June 20th in Kingsport. Both are charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

New York State police said on Sunday that all police agencies in the immediate area have been aware of the
sighting and the investigation is continuing.

The TBI says the couple remains at large.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s